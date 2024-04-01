These Trick Foods Will Break Your Brain

If you’re looking for a funny but harmless way to prank someone this April Fool’s Day, try making one of these culinary deceptions!

During Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige demonstrated how to make sweet treats that look like completely different dishes!

Check out the recipes for “Spaghetti and Meatballs” made from cupcakes and buttercream and “Sushi” made from marshmallow cereal treats and candy. These bites might confuse your brain, but they’ll delight your taste buds!

Spaghetti and Meatballs (made of Cupcakes and Buttercream!)

Ingredients

Store bought Chocolate cupcakes

White buttercream frosting

Piping bag with decorating tip (for spaghetti)

Seedless raspberry jam

Orange food coloring

Piping bag with decorating tip (for the jam/sauce)

Baked cookie + grater (for parmesan cheese effect)

Instructions

PLACE four cupcakes upside down on a plate. Make sure they’re all touching.

SPREAD white buttercream frosting over the cake part.

FILL a piping bag with more buttercream frosting.

SQUEEZE the piping bag over the cupcakes to make your “spaghetti.”

THROW more cupcakes into a bowl. Mash them together to make “meatballs.”

PLACE the “meatballs” on top of your “spaghetti.”

FREEZE for 30-60 minutes.

MIX the raspberry jam with orange food coloring.

FILL a piping bag with the orange jam mixture.

SQUEEZE the piping bag over the “spaghetti” to make “tomato sauce.”

SHAVE the shortbread cookie with a cheese grater to make “parmesan.”

Sushi (made of Candy!)

Ingredients

Marshmallow cereal treats

Cookie Cutters (round)

Knife

Green fruit strips

Swedish fish mini tropical flavor

Green fruit chews

Pink taffy

Instructions

USE the cookie cutter to make round shapes out of the marshmallow cereal treats to make your “rice” base.

CUT the green fruit strip and roll it around the “rice” to make “seaweed.”

TAKE the different colored candies and push them into the “rice” to decorate — green candy is “wasabi” and orange candies are “ginger.”

CREATE an additional sushi shape by cutting the marshmallow cereal treat into rectangles and place pink taffy on top to create “salmon sashimi.”

