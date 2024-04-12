Shrimp Creole Recipe by Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Check out what’s cookin’ on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Kwame Onwuachi, the James Beard Award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur, stopped by the show to prepare a few of his delicious recipes.

The “Notes from a Young Black Chef” author showed Jennifer Hudson how to make the classic Louisiana dish shrimp creole. It’s made with a shrimp stock that you can make from scratch, thanks to the recipe below!

Chef Kwame’s restaurant, Tatiana NYC, opened in November 2022 at Lincoln Center, and has since earned numerous accolades, including “#1 Restaurant in New York City” honors from The New York Times. The restaurant, named after his sister Tatiana, is a celebration of the neighborhoods he grew up in and includes a fusion of cuisines with Italian, Afro-Caribbean, Eastern European, and Southern influences. Learn more at tatiananyc.com.

If you’re in the Virginia area this summer and want to feast with other foodies, Chef Kwame’s The Family Reunion, an immersive four-day food and wine festival celebrating diversity in the hospitality community, returns for a fourth year from August 15-18, 2024, at the Salamander resort in Middleburg, Virginia.

The event offers thought-provoking panel discussions, topical cooking demonstrations, inspiring recreational activities and daily “family” meals where attendees and celebrity participants can interact in an effort to nurture, develop, and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity within the next generation of hospitality professionals. Learn more at salamandarhotels.com/familyreunion.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Shrimp Creole

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

For the Shrimp Creole

2 pounds medium Gulf shrimp (20-26 size), peeled, deveined, tail-on

2 tablespoons creole seasoning, divided, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons neutral oil, plus more as needed

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 green bell peppers, diced

2 ½ tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons roasted garlic, from about 1 large head of garlic

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

8 sprigs thyme

3 fresh bay leaves

3 cups shrimp stock

For the Shrimp Stock

¼ cup canola oil, divided

1 pounds shrimp shells (and heads, if available)

1 medium yellow onions, peeled and roughly chopped

1 ½ tablespoons tomato paste

1 medium carrot, peeled and roughly chopped

2 stalks celery, roughly chopped

6 cloves garlic, halved

3 thyme sprigs

2 parsley stems

4 black peppercorns

4 quarts water

Instructions:

Make the shrimp stock:

IN A LARGE POT over high heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. When it shimmers, add the shrimp shells and sauté until deeply browned and fragrant, 7 to 10 minutes.

ADD the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and the tomato paste and cook, stirring often, until caramelized, 1 to 2 minutes.

ADD chopped onions, carrots, and celery and sauté until onions are translucent and softened, about 5 minutes.

ADD the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen any browned bits, then reduce to a simmer.

SIMMER, uncovered, for 2 hours.

STRAIN through a fine-mesh sieve before using.

Make the roasted garlic:

PREHEAT your oven to 400°F and cut off the top quarter of a head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves.

PLACE the head of garlic on a square of aluminum foil, drizzle generously with oil, and season with salt before wrapping tightly in the foil.

PLACE the foil-wrapped garlic on a baking sheet and roast for 40 minutes until the garlic is very soft and golden brown.

ALLOW the sheet to cool enough to handle, then squeeze the soft garlic cloves from their skins.

DISCARD any shards of garlic skin, then puree with a small food processor or, alternatively, mash with a fork.

Make the shrimp creole:

SEASON the shrimp all over with 1 tablespoon creole seasoning and 1 teaspoon kosher salt.

HEAT 2 tablespoons of canola oil in a large pan over medium-high heat until it shimmers, then add shrimp.

SEAR 1 to 2 minutes per side, until golden brown. Remove and place in a bowl. Set aside.

DECREASE heat to medium. Add another tablespoon of oil if the pan looks dry, then add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

ADD the onion, celery, and bell pepper, then sauté until the onion is translucent and the celery is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

ADD the tomato paste and roasted garlic.

COOK, stirring often, until the mixture is brick-red, then add the crushed tomatoes, remaining 1 tablespoon creole seasoning, thyme, bay leaves, and stock.

INCREASE the heat to high and reduce the mixture by half, about 10 minutes. It should be thick and deep red, like tomato sauce.

RETURN the shrimp to the pan to finish cooking, about 2 minutes, then taste and adjust seasoning with salt and creole seasoning.

SERVE with steamed jasmine rice.