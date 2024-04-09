Get 15% Off in the WB Shop!

We’ve got a special offer for fans of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “Abbott Elementary”!

To celebrate “Abbott Elementary” Week, the Warner Bros. Shop is offering 15% off to viewers of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” from now through April 26, 2024!**

Use code JHUDABBOTT15 at checkout.

Don’t forget to enter our “Abbott Elementary” x JHud Sweepstakes, where you can enter for your chance to win some fabulous “Abbott” merch — and a one-of-a-kind poster signed by Jennifer Hudson! Visit our Giveaways page for more details.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Follow @WBShop on social and visit the wbshop.com to purchase official “Abbott Elementary” merch and other great items from your favorite TV shows and movies!

**Receive 15% off SITEWIDE from the WB Shop using code JHUDABBOTT15 at checkout. Code is valid 3/25/24 at 12 a.m. EST until 4/26/24 at 11:59 p.m. PST. All orders must be from the WB Shop and added to cart from URL beginning with: https://wbshop.com/. Promo code must be entered at checkout in order to be applied. Promo codes will not be added automatically. Promo codes cannot be applied retrospectively by you or our Customer Service team. Promo code cannot be used with SALE items or select EXCLUSIVE items.