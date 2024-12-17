4 Quick & Easy Air-Cooking Recipes That Will Save You Time in the Kitchen

Sponsored by Whirlpool | If you have yet to try air-frying, air-baking, air-roasting, or air-broiling your food, prepare to be blown away!

Jennifer Hudson’s best friend, Walter Williams, invited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige into “Walter’s Kitchen” for a demo on how to prepare quick, easy, and delicious recipes using the Whirlpool Smart Electric Range’s air-cooking technology.

Walter and Paige chose a diverse selection of dishes: They made a protein-packed one-sheet chicken sausage dinner using the oven’s Air-Roasting feature, and tasty chicken fingers that used way less oil than usual by its Air-Frying technology.

Walter showed Paige how to make a breakfast pizza with an egg white crust , melting the cheese on top with the range’s Air-Broiling feature. And there’s always room for dessert if you’re making Air-Baked chocolate chip cookies !

The oven’s high-speed fan optimizes airflow and drives consistent heat throughout the oven, making your meals that much yummier!

Throw on your apron and step into “Walter’s Kitchen” to learn how to make these mouthwatering meals at home!