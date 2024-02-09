Game Day Spinach Dip Breadsticks Recipe

The Big Game is the best reason to bring out your snack-making A-game!

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige demonstrated how to prepare both sweet and salty snacks to keep all the guests at your Game Day party satisfied!

Check out the recipes below for Game Day Spinach Breadsticks, and don't forget to pair this savory dish with Football Cake Pops and Football Field and Players Snack Dip!

Game Day Spinach Breadsticks

Ingredients

Store-bought spinach dip

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese, divided

2 tubes refrigerated thin crust pizza crust

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions:

PREHEAT oven to 400 degrees.

SHAPE dough into football shapes. Make a top and bottom football.

USE store-bought spinach dip and spread across the bottom of the dough, then cover with top football.

BAKE football for about 22 minutes until quite golden brown on top. While it bakes, cut string cheese for the laces in different lengths for the laces and stripes.

BRUSH melted butter on top of baked breadsticks.

ARRANGE string cheese on top to create laces and stripes. Serve warm.

ENJOY!