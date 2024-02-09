Football Cake Pops Recipe

These adorable chocolate treats are perfect for Game Day!

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige gave a demo of how to make sweet and salty snacks for your party for the Big Game!

Check out the recipes below for Football Cake Pops, and don't forget to pair these tasty treats with Game Day Spinach Breadsticks and a football-field snack dip with edible players!

Football Cake Pops

Ingredients:

Vanilla cake

Vanilla buttercream

Sprinkles

Ice cream scooper

Dark chocolate melting wafers

Lollipop sticks

White poppy paints

Paintbrush

Instructions:

MIX cake in a bowl with your hands and add buttercream, then mix again until a dough-like texture.

ADD sprinkles — use the color of your favorite team!

ROLL the dough into a round ball before gently shaping it into a football.

CHILL in the fridge for one hour.

MELT your chocolate wafers, then dip your lollipop stick in it.

INSERT the chocolate tip of the lollipop stick into the cake at an angle.

DIP the cake pop into the chocolate and cover the whole area. Set aside cake pop until the chocolate has hardened.

USE a paintbrush to decorate the cake pop with white chocolate football laces.

ENJOY!