Bucket of Popcorn Cupcakes Recipe

These tiny buckets of popcorn are actually scrumptious cupcakes covered in mini-marshmallows! They make the perfect treat for your Grammys or Oscars watch parties, or if you want to have a little fun during your next home movie night!

See the full recipe below, and also check out recipes for Tuxedo Chocolate-Covered Strawberries and Jam-Filled Wonton Envelopes!

Ingredients:

Striped paper baking cups

Vanilla or funfetti cupcake recipe

Mini marshmallows

Corn syrup

Broiler

Instructions:

BAKE the cupcakes in grease-proof striped baking cups. The paper of the cup is sturdy, so you don’t need to use a cupcake tin.

USE light corn syrup as a sweet, edible, sticky glue for the top of your cupcakes. Let the baked cupcakes cool completely, then paint the tops of the cupcakes with corn syrup.

ARRANGE the mini marshmallows on the sticky domes of the cupcakes, packing them tightly so that as little of the cupcake shows as possible.

PLACE the marshmallow-topped cupcakes back in the oven, but this time under the broiler for a few seconds. Watch the cupcakes very carefully; you’re looking for the marshmallows to puff.

ENJOY!