Jam-Filled Wonton Envelope Recipe

And the winner is... whoever eats these adorable jam-filled wonton envelopes!

This sweet treat is perfect to serve at your Grammy Awards watch party, or any event that unveils a winner via opening an envelope!

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberry jam

3 cups vegetable oil for frying

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

PLACE square wonton wrappers inside a damp paper towel to keep them pliable as you’re folding them.

PLACE a wonton wrapper on a lined baking sheet so that it is oriented as a diamond instead of a square.

FOLD the two side points to the middle, then fold up the bottom point to the middle, as shown above. It’s helpful to dip your index finger in water and press along the seams of the wonton envelope to seal it so no jam leaks out during frying.

FOLD the bottom point of the envelope under the flap, pressing to secure. Allow the wonton envelopes to dry slightly before filling them.

OPEN the envelope gently and spoon in a teaspoon of strawberry jam.

SEAL the envelope by folding down the top flap. Again, it helps to run a wet finger around the top edge of the envelope to help the wonton wrapper dough stick together. Press to secure.

HEAT vegetable oil over a medium-high burner and add the wonton envelopes, being careful not to crowd the pan.

FRY until golden brown, then drain on paper towels.

SERVE dusted with powdered sugar.

ENJOY!