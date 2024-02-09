Football Field and Players Snack Dip Recipe

The Big Game is the best reason to bring out your snack-making A-game!

Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige showed how to make a super cute football field with edible players for your Game Day party!

Check out the recipe below, and pair this delicious dish with Football Cake Pops and Game Day Spinach Breadsticks!

Football Field and Players Snack Dip

Ingredients:

Guacamole

Sour cream

Pico de gallo

Refried beans

Olives (green and black)

Baby carrots

Mustard

Pretzel sticks

White chocolate

Piping bag

Casserole dish

Wax paper

Instructions:

MAKE the dip for your football field: Create side-by-side layers in the casserole dish with the guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and refried beans.

USE a paring knife to trim the olives into the shape of a helmet and gently press them onto the end of a baby carrot until they are secure.

USE a piping bag of mustard to draw a face mask onto each carrot.

PLACE your players on the field.

CREATE the goalposts with pretzel sticks and white chocolate.

LET the goalposts dry for about 8 minutes on wax paper, then add them to the field.

ENJOY!