Butter Candle: How to Elevate Your Bread with TikTok’s Latest Trend

Make your next holiday dinner a spectacular affair with the latest TikTok trend: a butter candle!

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige recreated the butter candle made viral by TikTok user @erin_dittmer.

Find out how to make this elegant and delicious butter candle at home!

Butter Candle

Ingredients:

Sourdough bread loaf

Paper cup, large

Food-safe, edible-grade wicks

Butter

Rosemary herbs

Instructions:

CUT a hole into the top of the bread using the paper cup as a guide and remove the bread stuffing.

SLICE into the bread vertically to create easy pull-apart pieces.

MELT butter in a bowl (5 minutes on low in the microwave) and add herbs.

POUR melted butter and herbs into paper cups with the wick held in the center.

TAPE wick so it stays in place, and freeze for 2 1/2 hours until solidified.

USE the same size paper cup to cut a hole in a large loaf in bread.

SLICE vertically along the sides to create easy pull-apart pieces.

CUT the wick and remove the paper cup once butter is frozen.

PLACE the buttle candle in the loaf of bread, and light the wick. Wait 15 minutes for the butter to become melty and dippable.

