Traditional Samoan Puligi Steamed Cake Recipe by ‘The Great American Baking Show’ Winner Mackenzie Rubish

Here’s a recipe for a delicious cake, with no baking required! Yes, that’s right!

“The Great American Baking Show” winner Mackenzie Rubish stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to teach Jennifer Hudson how to make a traditional Samoan cake called puligi.

Don’t bother preheating your oven — this yummy cake filled with spices is steamed in a pot! The recipe was taught to Mackenzie by her father, and she’s passing it down to her three daughters. “My father passed away 20 years ago, and this is my way of connecting with him,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the show.

Make your own puligi at home by following the recipe below!

Traditional Samoan Puligi Steamed Cake

Ingredients

Caramelized Sugar Mixture

1 cup sugar

2 cup water

Dry Ingredients

5 cups flour

1 ½ cups sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1 ½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp ground gloves

3 ½ tsp baking soda

Wet Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup oil

2 ½ tsp vanilla extract

2 ½ tsp coconut extract

(1) 12oz can evaporated milk

Directions

1. Cook the 1 cup of sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Caramelize until a deep brown color. Remove from heat and slowly add water while whisking. Set aside to cool.

2. Mix all dry ingredients in one bowl and the wet ingredients in another.

3. When the caramelized water mix is cool, slowly add it to the wet ingredients while whisking.

4. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until combined.

5. Grease an angel food cake pan. Add batter and cover with foil.

6. Place a large pot of water with a rack inside. (You can use a canning rack upside down.) Bring the water level to 1 inch above the rack. Once water is at a steady boil, place the prepared pan into the pot and cover with a lid.

7. Cook for 1 hour and check to see if the top has split. Using a chopstick or wooden skewer, check to make sure the cake is done.

8. Remove the cake from the pot and let it rest on a cooling rack.

9. Remove the cake from the tin and enjoy! Pair with butter, vanilla custard or pudding, or thickened coconut milk