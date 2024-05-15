Mythical Chef Josh Scherer's Mustard Ice Cream Recipe

If you love sweet and salty, this is the recipe for you!

Chef Josh Scherer stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show Jennifer Hudson how to make some of the delicious, uncommon recipes featured in his New York Times bestselling cookbook “The Mythical Cookbook.”

“The Mythical Cookbook” is filled with Chef Josh’s unusual recipes and innovative mashups, including Nashville Hot Chicken Meatballs and Mustard Ice Cream.

“We really try to do things that no one’s ever done before, and we’re really proud of it,” said Chef Josh, star of the digital cooking show “Mythical Kitchen.”

Find the full recipe for Mustard Ice Cream below, and pick up Chef Josh’s “The Mythical Cookbook” at mythical.com.

Mustard Ice Cream

Makes 1 quart or 6 servings

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1½ tablespoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon hot mustard powder, such as Colman's

1½ teaspoons ground turmeric

2 tablespoons vodka

Small to medium bag of salted mini pretzels, for serving

Directions

PLACE the bowl of a stand mixer in the freezer for at least an hour or so to get it nice and cold (this is optional, but really helps).

ADD the cream to your chilled bowl and fit your stand mixer with the whisk attachment. Beat the cream over medium-high speed until you have stiff peaks, about 8 minutes.

ADD the condensed milk, mustard, mustard powder, and turmeric and continue whipping over low speed until it begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Then increase it to medium and whip it until it reaches a light, fluffy consistency, about 3 more minutes.

ADD the vodka and whisk it over low speed for another 30 seconds, then transfer it to a container with a lid. Close it up and freeze the ice cream overnight.

OPEN the bag of mini pretzels, and then use a moderately heavy object, like a rolling pin or a child's bowling ball, to very roughly break up the pretzels.

SERVE the ice cream in scoops, topped generously with rustic pretzel shards.