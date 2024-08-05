Tyla, Common & K-Pop: The 10 Most Watched YouTube Videos of Season 2

Season 2 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was filled with incredible moments. Who could forget Reneé Rapp and Jennifer Hudson covering Beyoncé? Or Tyla breaking down the steps to her viral “Water” dance? Or Jennifer Hudson and Common talking about their dating lives?

See which moments from the show this past season had the world talking!

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel

10. Jeannie Mai on Divorce, Finding Her Strength, and Family Plans for the Holidays

In December 2023, Jeannie Mai opened up about her marriage ending in divorce and shared an update on her daughter.

“I think I’m doing better now,” she told Jennifer. “At the time I found out with the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted.

“Today it’s about picking up the pieces, it’s about discovering me, and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl,” she added.

“Monaco is everything!” gloated Jeannie. “Reliving my life and reparenting myself through this little girl has been the greatest gift of my life.”

9. Biko’s Manna Sing ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ and Get Jaw-Dropping Surprise

Biko, Manna, and Mfundo Nhlangothi from the viral musical group Biko’s Manna stopped by the studio in April 2024 to chat with JHud and perform “Say a Little Prayer”!

The sibling trio from South Africa were then surprised with a message from their musical idol, Jacob Collier!

“You make such amazing music, you give such amazing musical energy,” he said in a video message. “I hope we can all jam and make music and hang out in the real world sometime soon.”

8. Jennifer Hudson Sings with Viral Kid Music Group Biko’s Manna

The internet loves Biko’s Manna! During their first appearance on the show in October 2023, the trio of kids were invited to the Warner Bros. backlot to film social media content — or so they thought!

While performing on the lot, they got a huge surprise when Jennifer dropped in with a full tour bus!

7. Common Tells Jennifer Hudson ‘This Relationship Is a Happy Place’

Jennifer tried her hand at rapping as she welcomed Common to the show in January 2024. The two musical icons chatted about their Chicago roots and revealed what they look for in a romantic relationship.

“Are you dating anyone?” asked Jennifer, coyly.

“Yes,” replied Common. “I’m in a relationship [with] one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in life.

“This relationship is a happy place,” he added. “Seeing her happy actually makes me happy.”

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

6. Davido Performs ‘Feel’/‘Unavailable’ Medley

In December 2023, Davido visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” after receiving his first-time Grammy nominations for Global Music Album of the Year, Best Global Music Performance, and Best African Musical Performance.

The singer performed a medley of his two Grammy-nominated songs, “Feel” and “Unavailable.”

5. Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson Sing Destiny’s Child’s ‘Dangerously in Love’

Following their duet last season, Reneé Rapp and Jennifer reunited for another musical moment in October 2023. This time around, the soulful singers chose to perform a stripped-down version of “Dangerously in Love” by Destiny’s Child.

4. K-Pop Group Le Sserafim Perform ‘Smart’

Le Sserafim — Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae — made their “Jennifer Hudson Show” debut in May 2024. The South Korean girl group performed their hit “Smart” to a raucous audience!

3. Shaquille O’Neal Surprises 4-Year-Old Basketball Sensation Lil Mike

Viral sensation Lil Mike joined Jennifer in the studio in October 2023 to show off his incredible basketball skills. The 4-year-old budding NBA player shot hoops and dribbled with both hands simultaneously like a pro before being surprised with #34 from his beloved Lakers — Shaquille O’Neal!

Shaq helped the tyke with a slam dunk before surprising him and his dad with tickets to a Lakers game! The little guy’s amazed face says it all!

2. Kid Dancer Baby Salomé Performs to Don Omar & Lil Jon’s ‘Let’s Get Crazy’

Salomé Rivas, also known as Baby Salomé, from Miami, Florida, is known for her videos dancing to Latin music, particularly reggaeton. Videos of her showing off her amazing moves have earned her over 2 million followers on Instagram!

Salomé wowed Jennifer while dancing to Don Omar and Lil Jon’s track “Let’s Get Crazy.”

1. Tyla Teaches Jennifer Hudson Her Viral ‘Water’ Dance

In November 2023, breakthrough artist Tyla reacted to her song “Water” being nominated for a Grammy Award and shared how it feels to represent her country of South Africa. Tyla then taught Jennifer the dance moves to her popular song!

After the show, the rising music star taught her dance to a show staffer who also hails from South Africa. Check it out!