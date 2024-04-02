Children’s Books: Matthew McConaughey, Chrissy Metz & More Celebs Writing for Kids

Picking up a good book is an activity that everyone should partake in — especially children.

Whether they’re writing about important life lessons or just trying to get kids to laugh, these celebrities are helping instill a love of reading in children all over the world!

In honor of International Children’s Book Day — which takes place on celebrated children’s book author Hans Christian Andersen’s birthday — check out the celebrity authors who have appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and have written books specifically for kids.

Matthew McConaughey — ‘Just Because’

Matthew McConaughey talked to Jennifer Hudson about his children’s book “Just Because,” which features couplets that reveal important life lessons.

“We’re being told you have to feel this way or that way, it’s one or the other,” he said. “This is not how life works... Two feelings can exist at once.”

Chrissy Metz — ‘When I Talk to God, I Talk About You’

Chrissy Metz developed her children’s book, “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You,” during the pandemic. The star of “This Is Us” co-wrote it with her then-boyfriend, Bradley Collins, after the two shared how important prayer was in their lives.

“It’s just this collective consciousness of positivity that I feel is so important,” she told JHud during her appearance on the show. “We decided to write a book about that to install that in young minds and hearts.”

Kirby Howell-Baptiste — ‘Little Black Girl: Oh, the Things You Can Do!’

Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s children’s books “Little Black Girl: Oh, the Things You Can Do!” and “Little Black Boy: Oh, the Things You Will Do!” are about celebrating Black joy and empowerment.

“If only someone could tell you all the stuff you know now, it would save you so much anguish and heartache,” she told JHud on the show.

“If someone just said when you were a kid, ‘Everything you are is okay, you can do whatever you put your mind to,’ so many of us wouldn’t have to be dealing with what we’re dealing with as adults.”

Max Greenfield — ‘This Book Is Not a Present’

Max Greenfield‘s “This Book Is Not a Present” is dedicated to children who do not want to be gifted books!

“[The book is about] walking kids through opening a gift. [They find out] it’s a book and they’re disappointed,” the star of “The Neighborhood” told Jennifer. “They’ve explored those feelings and are maybe happy [afterward].”

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt — ‘Good Night, Sister’

Not only was Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s sister Christina the inspiration behind her baby girl’s middle name, she was also the inspiration behind Katherine’s children’s book, “Good Night, Sister.”

“It’s a book that’s all about sisterhood,” said Katherine to Jennifer. “It’s about two little girls, and I based it off my relationship with my sister, Christina. She’s my younger sister, but growing up [she] was always the bravest and bolder one. I didn’t do anything until Christina did it.

“This book really is to celebrate that relationship that I have with my sister, and also sisterhood and the importance of being able to find that person you can turn to at a young age who will give you a hug and help you through a scary moment and help you find confidence and bravery.”