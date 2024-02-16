This Sister-Owned Bookstore Is the Heart of Rhode Island

Sponsored by Visit Rhode Island | Two book lovers and dedicated community members from the country’s smallest state just got a huge surprise from Jennifer Hudson!

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud surprised sisters Mads and Caroline from Providence, Rhode Island, at their co-op bookstore, Heartleaf Books.

With the help of WPRI-12 correspondent Audrey McClelland, Jennifer offered these siblings and former librarians a chance to win big money as the show’s “Knock Star” of the day!

Heartleaf Books was voted Rhode Island’s Best Curated Bookstore in 2023. Its shelves are consistently chock-full of genres that range from self-help and mental health to LGBTQ+, nonfiction, race and politics, feminism, and so much more. It even has a corner dedicated to tarot cards, astrology, and local art. The sisters also boast a popular buy-back used-book program to make sure great art gets passed along.

The bookstore is also dedicated to uplifting their community. Mads and Caroline, both who identify as queer, have organized book drives benefitting LGBTQ+ organizations and is a pickup location for free Peace Flags to promote inclusivity all over Rhode Island.

As the day’s “Knock Stars,” Mads and Caroline answered some trivia questions about their beloved state to win some cold hard cash! They also got to introduce noted cat lover Jennifer Hudson to their store’s friendly feline, Penny, who was hiding out in the bookstacks!

Each of the sisters also got a bonus $100 to go out and enjoy some of Rhode Island’s iconic cuisine, from stuffies to zeppole!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with the Ocean State to highlight all that Rhode Island has to offer — including the amazing people that call themselves Rhode Islanders.

Learn more about Heartleaf Books by visiting heartleafbooks.com and find out more about all the amazing things Rhode Island has to offer by heading to visitrhodeisland.com.