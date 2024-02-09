What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: A ‘Sparkly Vision’ for Her 250th Show

Jennifer Hudson shined bright like a diamond in a very sparkly wardrobe this week!

The NAACP Image Award nominee celebrated the 250th episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in a black suit that sparkled under the stage lights. JHud’s hot pink gown on Friday’s show also glittered!

Get all the details on what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, February 5

Jennifer began her week in a black AS by DV bustier blazer made with recycled leather and matching leather leggings. She paired this sleek look with loads of bling and shiny silver pumps from Jessica Simpson.

JHud chose this upscale outfit to welcome Rev Run to the show, but she soon swooned over the tracksuit the hip-hop icon surprised her with as a gift!

Tuesday, February 6

JHud brought out the sparkles for her 250th episode!

The People’s Choice Award nominee wore a black Generation Love suit adorned with glittering crystals, paired with a satin top and Betsey Johnson heels.

“I had a rack of sparkly options, and Jennifer chose that suit,” said the host’s stylist Oakley Stevenson. “I wanted her to be a sparkly vision when she came out!”

Wednesday, February 7

To interview David Guetta and Beth Behrs on Wednesday’s show, Jennifer chose a beautiful long-sleeved teal dress from Los Angeles-based brand L’Academie with matching snakeskin heels from French Connection.

The dress came with a sweetheart neckline and a wrap belt that draped down the front.

Thursday, February 8

Jennifer took a formal turn for Thursday’s show, wearing a full-length, long-sleeved mock neck fishtail dress from Norma Kamali. JHud paired this gorgeous pinstripe gown with black pumps from F.Major.

The host wore the houndstooth version of this dress back in October!

Friday, February 9

Jennifer honored music legend Babyface in a hot pink mock neck long-sleeved gown covered in crystal sparkles.

The host wore her hair straight in a short bob and accessorized with silver hoop earrings, silver bracelets, and a 14k white gold diamond and white quartz shank ring from J. Sheffner, a woman-owned jewelry business based in Jennifer’s hometown of Chicago.