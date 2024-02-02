Jennifer welcomes Los Angeles Room & Board founder Sam Prater from Los Angeles, California, whose organization helps ensure students can complete their college degrees without food and housing insecurities. The organization consists of four locations in the city that create a safe living space for 190 students each year. Originally from Detroit, Sam dropped out of high school and struggled to become independent. He later went on to earn a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate. His dream is to end homelessness in the city.