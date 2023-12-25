Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey & More Share Their Christmas Traditions

It’s easy to see why Jennifer Hudson and many of her guests say their favorite day of the year is Christmas!

Whether it’s admiring the shining lights, spending quality time with family and friends, or indulging in all the delicious food, there are so many things that make Christmastime special.

Head below to discover the Christmas traditions of Jennifer Hudson, as well as “The Jennifer Hudson Show” guests Mariah Carey, Blake Shelton, Ciara, Mike Epps, Octavia Spencer, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

Jennifer Hudson Goes Big When It Comes to Her Christmas Lights

“We’re huge on Christmas,” the host told her studio audience. “Back in Chicago, I light up the whole block! You gonna see my Christmas lights! If you ain’t got none, I got enough for you!”

Jennifer is spending her first Christmas season in Los Angeles and is trying to get used to being in warm weather in December.

“What I decided to do was bring the winter wonderland, or the Christmasness, into the house,” she explained. “The sun can shine all it want, but in my house, oh baby, it’s gonna feel like Christmas!”

Part of JHud’s winter wonderland in her Los Angeles home includes a beautiful tree and frosted windows with murals of the Grinch and a gingerbread man she made herself!

Mariah Carey Has a ‘Christmas Music Only’ Rule

“I don’t let anyone listen to anything but Christmas music when I’m celebrating Christmas,” Mariah Carey told Jennifer on the show. “And the movies have to be Christmas-related.”

When it comes to decorations, the “Queen of Christmas” goes hard!

“We have a lot of Christmas trees,” Mariah said. JHud asks if she has a field of trees. “Not a field… per se,” Mariah responded coyly.

According to the singer, in the main part of her house there is a large gold and silver tree. In another part of the house, she has a smaller multicolored tree filled with ornaments sent to her by her fans.

Mariah also shared that she makes an Italian dinner the week of Christmas. For the big meal on Christmas Day, she likes to make a traditional dinner.

“I help,” she said, admitting she doesn’t prepare the whole thing. “I do add a little bit of seasoning.”

Blake Shelton Enjoys Gwen Stefani’s Italian Cooking

Blake Shelton recently chatted with Jennifer about life with wife Gwen Stefani, particularly how their family celebrates the holiday season.

“We really get into the holidays,” Blake said of his family, which includes Gwen and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

He said that one of their holiday traditions is for him and the boys to try bizarre foods they find on TikTok. (Sound familiar?)

Blake says he’s a good cook, especially when it comes to frying, but it’s Gwen who does most of the cooking during Christmastime.

“I’m married to a Stefani, who cooks everything all the time,” said Blake.

The country superstar shared that one of their traditional meals is a timpano, layers of pasta cooked in dough.

“There’s heaven inside of there,” he said about the dome-shaped dish.

Octavia Spencer Puts Her Tree Up Early

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer loves Christmas so much, she makes sure to get her tree up and decorated right after Halloween.

“We are eye to eye,” said Octavia about her and JHud’s similar love of celebrating Christmas as early as possible.

“I have this new rule,” she said. “I think there is no reason we should only have four weeks of Christmas when we can have eight!”

Ciara Leaves Out Carrots for Santa’s Reindeer

Ciara is also an early Christmas decorator, getting her home shiny and bright before Thanksgiving. “We love that energy,” she told JHud.

The singer and her husband, Russell Wilson, have multiple trees in their home, including a Charlie Brown-style tree in each of her kids’ rooms. They also leave cookies out for Santa — and carrots for his reindeer!

Mike Epps Is Just Here for the Food and Drinks

Comedian and actor Mike Epps is so busy, he often doesn’t get to celebrate the holiday season. “I’m always working on the holidays,” he told JHud. “I really don’t celebrate Christmas. I make sure the kids have toys… I eat the food and drink the liquor,” he said. “That’s my celebration.”

Mike did say how he loves to watch the 1966 animated film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” during the holidays, and he also discussed starring in his own Christmas classic, “Friday After Next.”

“We just wanted to leave something for people to watch every year that was ours,” he told Jennifer of his 2002 comedy with Ice Cube.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Turns Her Baby Into an Adorable Elf

“I am so excited!” declared Adrienne Bailon-Houghton about spending her first Christmas as a mother.

She wanted to start a new family tradition, so she took her son, Ever James, to go take a photo with Santa — and he was fast asleep!

“He was so sleepy!” she said. “Don’t go to sleep! Santa’s coming!”

Adrienne shared that she’s hosting the traditional Christmas Eve celebration of Nochebuena at her home, and plans to dress up her son as an elf.