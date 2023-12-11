Display Your Holiday Cards on a DIY Wall Christmas Tree

Sponsored by Command™ Brand | This holiday DIY project is too cute not to put up inside your home!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed back HGTV interior designer and holiday décor expert Anitra Mecadon to Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During her last appearance, Anitra showed all the ways you can use Command™ Products to make the outside of your home shiny and bright for the holidays.

This time, she demonstrated how to effortlessly decorate the inside of your home with some DIYs anyone can do!

Anita showed how to create a beautiful wall display using a few simple pieces of décor, Command Brand products — and no tools!

Command™ Products make it a cinch to hang holiday decorations on your walls — including the wall Christmas tree Anitra and JHud created on the show!

Watch the video to see how it’s done!

This decoration isn’t just whimsical, it’s also functional — just attach small clips to the garland, and you have a unique showcase for all your holiday cards!

And when the holidays are over, everything comes down without leaving residue or damaging your walls. And having less stuff to clean is certainly the best holiday gift ever!

Learn more at command.com.