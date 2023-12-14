Holiday Dessert DIY: How to Make Grinch Cupcakes & More Festive Treats
Lifestyle December 14, 2023
The holidays are the best time of the year to practice your crafting and cooking!
On Thursday's episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige did their best to replicate holiday desserts trending on TikTok, including a cupcake in the likeness of The Grinch and a chocolate-covered strawberry disguised as a pine cone!
Check out both recipes below!
Grinchmas Cupcakes
What You’ll Need:
Green dyed vanilla cupcakes
Green cupcake holders
Buttercream icing — green, red, white, black
Yellow candy (for the eyes)
Icing piping bags and nozzles
Instructions:
PIPE a cone-shaped base of green frosting on an already baked cupcake.
USE an icing nozzle to pipe texture all over the base so it looks like the head of the Grinch.
ADD a red hat by piping another, smaller red cone of icing on top of the head.
ADD white rim of icing around the base of the hat.
PLACE the yellow candy eyes on the cupcake.
OUTLINE the candy eyes with black frosting and give them pupils.
PIPE a nose and mouth with the black frosting.
ENJOY!
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Pine Cone
What You’ll Need:
Large strawberries
Long, thin wooden sticks
Sliced almonds
Chocolate, melted
Powdered sugar
Instructions:
REMOVE the strawberry stem.
PLACE a long wooden stick through the strawberry.
DIP almond slices in melted chocolate and place them on the strawberry. It will start resembling a pine cone.
COVER the strawberries in chocolate.
REFRIGERATE the chocolate-dipped strawberries to let them harden.
SPRINKLE powdered sugar on top.
ENJOY!
As a bonus DIY holiday project, Paige showed Jennifer how to make a tree robot using tinsel, ornaments, and a motorized vacuum.
Robot Christmas Tree
What You’ll Need:
Small circular laundry basket
Long wooden or metal sticks
String
Duct tape
Colored tinsel garland
Fairy lights
Ornaments
A tree-topper
Hot glue gun
A motorized vacuum
Instructions:
FORM the Christmas tree shape: Put a small circular laundry basket upside down, tape long sticks around the basket, and tie the sticks together at the top.
WRAP garland around the tree, followed by the fairy lights.
GLUE ornaments and other decorative pieces onto the tree.
ADD a tree-topper. (A bright gold star always looks festive!)
PLACE the base of the tree on top of a robot vacuum.
CLEAN your home in the most whimsical way possible!
