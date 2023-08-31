Some people know how to make an entrance!

Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was filled with countless amazing moments with celebrities, and the fun kicked off as soon as the guest stepped on the stage!

We pity the fool who didn’t love Terry Crews walking out dressed as Mr. T for the show’s Halloween special!

Some proud mamas made a moment out of their entrance, like a six-months-pregnant Meghan Trainor drawing extra attention to her baby bump, or Sarah Shahi bringing her son with her onstage!

Some celebs brought props with them — Nika King completed her groovy outfit with a pair of shades, Shangela strutted out with a folded-out fan, and Sam Worthington came out wearing silly Santa-themed headgear during a holiday episode.

See some of the memorable celebrity entrances of Season 1 in our gallery below!

