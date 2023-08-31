Celebrity Entrances of Season 1
August 31, 2023
Some people know how to make an entrance!
Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was filled with countless amazing moments with celebrities, and the fun kicked off as soon as the guest stepped on the stage!
Several guests walked out holding a bouquet of flowers for Jennifer Hudson, including Tyrese Gibson (roses, a natural selection for the Valentine’s Day show), John Legend (for the show’s 100th episode), Jacob Latimore, Hasan Minhaj, and JHud’s very first guest, Simon Cowell.
We pity the fool who didn’t love Terry Crews walking out dressed as Mr. T for the show’s Halloween special!
Joel McHale walked onstage… then offstage… then back onstage for his first appearance on the show!
Some proud mamas made a moment out of their entrance, like a six-months-pregnant Meghan Trainor drawing extra attention to her baby bump, or Sarah Shahi bringing her son with her onstage!
Some celebs brought props with them — Nika King completed her groovy outfit with a pair of shades, Shangela strutted out with a folded-out fan, and Sam Worthington came out wearing silly Santa-themed headgear during a holiday episode.
See some of the memorable celebrity entrances of Season 1 in our gallery below!
