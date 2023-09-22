4 Ways to Kick Off a Healthy Fall Season

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed this time of year — the carefree days of summer are nearly over and the nonstop activity of the holidays is just around the bend!

One thing that can help you navigate these busy months ahead is viewing this time as an opportunity to refresh your routine. Trying new things or putting the focus on an area you may have been neglecting all year is a great way to feel reinvigorated and finish out 2023 strong.

Here are some expert tips to start the season right and keep yourself physically and mentally healthy.

1. Spice Up Your Life!

Cooking at home is a great way to learn new skills and experiment with new flavors without having to break the bank by regularly dining out.

Cooking also provides an opportunity for you to take advantage of seasonal ingredients — pumpkins, apples, figs, beets, and squash are just a few of the tasty fruits and veggies at their peak during fall. Cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and cardamom are wonderful spices to cook with that will give your home that calming autumnal smell.

These spices not only add a fragrant taste to your meal, but many of them also have health benefits! According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, cinnamon lowers your blood sugar, ginger helps with nausea, and garlic aids in the reduction of cholesterol.

If you need a suggestion for a new dish to make, try one of the delicious recipes featured on the show!

2. Get Out More!

Feeling like you’re online a little too much these days? Step out of your comfort zone by stepping outdoors! Fall is a great time to enjoy nature since it’s not too cool and not too hot. And, according to the American Psychological Association, spending time outdoors is linked to all kinds of health benefits, like improved attention, better mood, and lower stress.

Avid biker Jennifer Hudson loves riding her bicycle around the neighborhood, but you could always roller skate, skateboard, jog, hike, or even just stroll to get some fresh air before it gets too chilly.

3. Treat Yourself to a Self-Care Routine

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing states that engaging in a self-care routine has been clinically proven to reduce or eliminate anxiety and depression, reduce stress, and increase happiness.

So, before stress has a chance to affect your mental state, set aside some room in your daily schedule for self-care. Seriously — make an appointment in your calendar to focus on yourself and you’re more likely to actually follow through!

Whatever makes you happy, make sure you’re making the time for it in your life.

4. Add These Books to Your Reading List

A good book is good for the soul. It’s also good for your body: A 2013 study concluded that reading novels strengthens your brain activity, while a 2009 study claimed that 30 minutes of reading lowered blood pressure, heart rate, and feelings of psychological distress.

Check out our list of books featured during Season 1!