Celebrity Skin Care: Why John Legend, Toni Braxton & Winnie Harlow Launched Lines

It doesn’t have to be sweltering temperatures in the height of summer for you to think about taking good care of your skin. And “The Jennifer Hudson Show” guests are reminding us to show it some love year-round.

Winnie Harlow tells us why sunscreen is so important, John Legend shares why his line considers melanin-rich people first, and Toni Braxton reveals the secret to a smooth complexion on the booty!

John Legend

John Legend discussed his Loved01 skin care line on the show.

“When we formulated it, we kept the needs of melanin-rich people in mind first,” John told JHud. “Not a lot of skin care lines are developed with us in mind first.

“Everybody can use it, it works for everybody, but we thought specifically about the needs of melanin-rich people and what kind of skin types we have and what special needs we might have for our skin,” he continued.

“We wanted to make it affordable for everybody, so everything is under $15,” he said.

Loved01 products are currently available online and at CVS.

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton told Jennifer Hudson about Nude Sugar on the show. The vegan skin care line focuses on body care from the neck down and includes a body wash. The singer revealed why her favorite product is one developed for the booty! “The booty, we tend to forget that area… It’s not going to give you a bigger butt. I’m not gonna lie.” But she added it smooths and evens out the complexion, and makes skin look radiant.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow, who is Canadian and of Jamaican ancestry, chatted with Jennifer Hudson about launching Cay Skin.

“I put aloe vera in it because my roots being Jamaican, these are the ingredients my family would use on my skin as a kid… for sunburn, for mosquito bites, for healing properties,” she explained.

“I wanted to make sure I’m always showcasing my heritage and my Jamaican blood in everything I do,” she told JHud.

The idea for Cay Skin formed when Winnie had a bad experience on a modeling shoot in the Bahamas. “I got really badly sunburned, and it was so bad they had to have doctors come and give me injections for pain and inflammation.

“I realized the reason I didn’t wear sunscreen and no one on set wanted me to wear sunscreen was because of that ugly purple cast it can give you. Especially for someone who has melanin, you look ashy,” she added.

“I didn’t want anyone to forgo wearing sunscreen just because they didn’t like how it looked on their skin. I wanted to blend the world of sunscreen and skin care into one so that you wanted to wear sunscreen every day. Because it’s very important.”