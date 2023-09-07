‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Season 2 Vision Board

The team has been busy transforming the stage before we welcome our wonderful studio audience — check out our previous transformations — and we’re getting ready to welcome more of you guys as guests! Check out all the ways you could be on the show with a chance of meeting Jennifer Hudson!

Creating a vision board is a great way to help you choose your goals and visualize your success in achieving them. It worked for Emayatzy Corinealdi! After the actress appeared on the show and told us the secret to her success alongside Kerry Washington, we couldn’t help but follow suit.

Check out what the show hopes to accomplish in Season 2!

Get Out More: Jennifer Hudson loves to ride her bicycle, and this Chicago girl has a new home city to explore! Which leads us to…

Discover Los Angeles: Now that JHud is relocating to Los Angeles, there’s so much for her to see! The beach, the mountains, the local restaurants and shops — she’s ready to take on L.A.!

Join a Sports Team: Jennifer is a self-described “basketball mom” — maybe it’s time to explore some other sports? Hockey, anyone?

Reconnect with Ryan: Jennifer Hudson has already welcomed the original lineup of judges from her season of “American Idol” — and now she wants to catch up with host Ryan Seacrest!

Brave the Water: Jennifer may not know how to swim, but it’s never too late to learn!

Meet Real-Life Heroes: The heart and soul of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” are the community heroes who share their stories. Jennifer wants to continue to provide a platform to those inspiring and helping others and making big impacts in their communities!

Crash a Wedding: Who doesn’t love a party? (Even when you’re not technically invited!)

Give Awesome Gifts: It’s a Season of Surprises, and the show wants to continue to give gifts of all kinds to those who least expect it! (That includes some spectacular giveaways for at-home viewers, too!)

Celebrate Voices: JHud wants to spend Season 2 shining a light on unique voices. She also hopes to literally use her voice to perform thrilling musical numbers... and maybe even catch up with some friendly famous faces from “The Voice”? We'll see!

