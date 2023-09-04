Beyoncé’s Celebrity Fans: Sam Smith, Chloe Bailey & More Are in the Bey Hive

Jennifer Hudson is obviously a fan of Beyoncé — the two memorably co-starred in 2014’s “Dreamgirls,” after all — but there are way more celebrities that call themselves Bey superfans!

Ashley Park

Ashley Park sprained her ankle while attending the Beyoncé concert in Dubai. “This is so embarrassing,” the “Emily in Paris” star said to JHud. “I wasn’t even dancing and I wasn’t even partying. I was just sobbing the whole time because I’ve never seen her perform live. I was so emotional.”

“I was in a stupor a little bit,” the “Joy Ride” actress continued, recalling how she fell into some bushes on her way to the bathroom and ended up injuring herself.

“I got back to my seat, and I was like, oooh…. It was like the size of my thigh. I feel like that’s not great.”

Jodie Turner-Smith

During Jodie Turner-Smith’s appearance on the show, Jennifer brought up Jodie’s “Queen & Slim” character’s calf-length snakeskin boots from sustainable African footwear brand Brother Vellies.

“Like, you’re out here setting trends,” Jennifer told Jodie. “I got three pairs of those boots backstage right now because of you.”

Turns out, another star was also a fan of the boots: Beyoncé!

“Listen, Beyoncé wore them. She came to the after-party and she put the boots on,” Jodie said, adding, “I saw a photo of her with the boots on, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God! She saw my movie!’”

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey told Jennifer on the show that her mentor Beyoncé gave her some very helpful notes on her new album “In Pieces.”

“I was so happy when I gave her the project,” she said. “She called me, she was like, I love it so much, and she gave me her minor notes, and no matter how small or intricate the notes were, it made such a huge difference.

“I just really appreciate her not for… taking us under her wing but also behind the scenes and taking the time and giving her notes when it comes to our artistry and our visuals and our music and to have her support and her love means everything to me.”

“She’s inspired me since I was a little girl, so to have her so present in our lives is pretty cool,” Chloe added.

Tyler James Williams

When Jennifer asked Tyler James Williams what he was thinking when he presented the award for Outstanding Female Artist during the 40th NAACP Image Awards at 14 years old, the “Abbot Elementary” star replied, “The inside of my mind for sure said, ‘I’m gonna hug Beyoncé!’”

“I was ecstatic,” he said. “You’d think that I got the award!”

Someone in the studio audience asked Tyler what Beyoncé smells like, and he didn’t have to think too hard for his answer: “Success.”

Sam Smith

JHud asked Sam Smith who he’d rather do a duet with — Rihanna or Beyoncé — the singer was flummoxed.

“You cannot ask a gay person that question!” he said, laughing. Guess he’s in the Bey Hive and Rihanna’s Navy!