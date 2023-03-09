Word Search: Find Octavia Spencer's Favorite Things

Octavia Spencer appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," and her conversation with Jennifer Hudson covered everything many of her favorite things, including working with Marlon Wayans, having ghosts as houseguests, and the one gift Santa never gave her as a little girl that she still wants to own!

Watch JHud and Octavia's interview and see if you can find the phrases mentioned during their conversation!

Walk of Fame

Octavia received her star in December 2022. “When you’re a part of the Walk of Fame, people from all over the world get to celebrate you when they see your name,” she said. “It was very humbling.”

Octavia shared that, in retrospect, she should have posed with her legs facing away from the street while wearing such a short dress during the ceremony. “Somebody got a little extra somethin’ somethin’ that day,” she joked.

Angela Lansbury

"I was obsessed with 'Murder She Wrote,'" said Octavia of the show's star Angela Lansbury. "Her star is basically on a diagonal" from Octavia's star on the Walk of Fame. "It was meant to be."

Marlon Wayans

Octavia’s first film was “The 6th Man” starring Marlon Wayans, who played Jennifer’s on-screen husband in “Respect.” Octavia planned a big dinner with friends and family to watch the film, but it went sour when she discovered while watching it that she was cut out of the film.

“They left me in the credits, and I got my residuals,” she said. “So it wasn’t for nothing.”

Truth Be Told

Octavia stars on the Apple TV+ show "Truth Be Told," and the new season covers what happens when girls of color go missing. "It was very emotional" she said of filming the third season.

Ghosts

“I have ghosts! I feel as though they have abandonment issues,” Octavia said of her sprightly housemates. “When I leave for a while… when I come back is when the lights are going crazy.” She thinks it’s the ghosts telling her, “You’ve been gone too long.”

Easy Bake Oven

Octavia mentioned earlier in their conversation that the one gift she never received from Santa was an Easy Bake Oven. "I might have been a great cook if I had an Easy Bake Oven!" Well, she can find out now, because JHud surprised her with one during her visit!

Here’s the answer key! Did you find all the phrases?