Word Search: Find Gabrielle Union's Name Drops!

“Truth Be Told” star Gabrielle Union appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show" and dropped quite a few names during her and Jennifer Hudson's lively conversation, which touched on her birthday trip to Africa, her 4-year-old daughter's obsession with being married, and a safari trip that led to a very awkward talk about the birds and the bees (and the lions).

Watch Gabrielle and Jennifer's interview and see if you can find the names dropped in their conversation!

Crosby

"My child is obsessed with being married," she said of her daughter, who keeps saying she is married to her best friend, a little boy named Crosby. "It was so one-sided that it made it awkward... poor little Crosby was fighting for his life."

Lisa Lisa

Gabrielle's favorite part of her recent birthday trip to Africa was getting a personal performance by one of her favorite music artists! “They surprised me with Lisa Lisa!” the actress exclaimed, referencing the iconic ’80s pop star who joined their trip. “We couldn’t get her in Cleveland, but she came to Tanzania!

“I cried through her whole set. She means everything to me,” she said.

Prince

Gabrielle revealed that the best party she's ever been to was hosted by none other than Prince! “Somehow he would get your number… and you would hope you’d get a text on your phone,” she said of randomly getting invited to party with the music icon back in the day. “There were times not everybody got the text! You have to ditch your friend because you’re not going to miss a Prince party!”

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah — also known as Auntie Dana to Gabrielle and her family — introduced Gabrielle's 4-year-old daughter to Akon's music, so she can often be found singing along to "Smack That."

Mufasa

Gabrielle and her family went on safari with her family — including kids — and experienced a moment that wasn't included in "The Lion King." "Mufasa basically had a bunch of wives," she explained. "When they mate, to see it, it's very rare. Well, we were in luck!

"My child was like, 'He's hurting her,'" she said of her daughter seeing the lions mate. "So we had to have the conversation."

Scroll below for the Word Search answer key!

Here’s the answer key! Did you find all the names?