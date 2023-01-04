Word Search: Find Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Gen Z Terms

Do you have the faintest idea what the younger generation is talking about?

“The Goldbergs” star Wendi McLendon-Covey has a podcast called “Generation Ripe” that claims it’s for “teenagers over 40” — so there’s a good chance Wendy might actually have a clue what Gen Z means when they say something is “dank”!

Watch Wendi and Jennifer see if they can guess the definition of some common Gen Z phrases, then see if you can find those terms discussed during the episode in our Word Search!

Dank

Dank means “something is good” Wendi guessed. Correct!

Beat

Wendi guessed it’s when you put makeup on your face, which is one correct answer! The other means that something is bad if it’s beat.

Rent-Free

Wendi correctly guessed that “rent-free” means an unwanted thought in your head that has no value. Correct!

Shooketh

“If Shakespeare were alive and he said, ‘I’m shook,’” said Wendi. Yep! It means being rattled by something.

Main Character Energy

“If you’re feeling really good about yourself, really nailing your appearance and feeling good about yourself, you’re giving main character energy,” Wendi said. Correct! Paige clarifies that main character energy is about having self-love in a humble way, not an egotistical way.

Sus

Wendi was correct! Sus is short for suspicious or suspect.

Clapped Back

“When someone says something kind of shady to you and you say something right back,” Wendi guessed. She’s right! “I’m 53 years old and I cut my own hair and I know what clapped back means, guys!” she proudly exclaimed.

Understood the Assignment

JHud knew this one: You understand the deliverables and you did it.

Scroll below for the Word Search answer key!

Here’s the answer key! Did you find all the phrases?