Word Search: Find Jimmie Allen’s Country Phrases



Jimmie Allen is schoolin’ JHud in country, y’all!

The “Best Shot” singer, who hit the road with Carrie Underwood this year on the Denim & Rhinestones tour, taught Jennifer some common country phrases (and shared one amazing story about taking Cardi B for a ride on a mechanical bull) during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Check out their chat below, then see if you can find the four major topics they talked about on the show in our word search!

Honky-tonk

Jimmie explains that this phrase is both a verb and a noun. The noun is a venue where people go to dance and listen to music, typically country. “Honky-tonking, when I’m onstage with my band, is kind of like where we jam out.” To recap: “A honky-tonk is a place, honky-tonking is an action.”

Cardi B

Jimmie shared details about the time he took rapper Cardi B to a honky-tonk! “It was fun! I made her take a shot of whiskey and then she got on a bull. She got dizzy, bless her heart,” he recalls, adding that they line danced together and jammed to a country version of her song “Money.”

Nevermind

“Don’t make me no nevermind,” Jimmie explains, “means I don’t really care about it anyway. Whatever you want to do is what you want to do.”

Punkin Chunkin

Jimmie, who was raised in Delaware, said he grew up in a town where they would have Punkin Chunkin festivals in which participants would build machines that hurl pumpkins long distances. We don’t know whether that or going bull riding with Cardi B sounds like more fun!

Scroll below for the answer key!

Here's the answer key! Did you find all four phrases?