How Gabrielle Union’s History with Sexual Violence Inspired Her to Join ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3

Gabrielle Union is lending her voice to the fight against sexual violence.

The actress joined the third season of the Apple TV+ series “Truth Be Told,” about a podcaster who investigates mysterious deaths and disappearances.

“This season, we are tackling sex trafficking, sexual violence, racism, the disparity in coverage when people of color, specifically Black girls and women, go missing,” Gabrielle told Jennifer Hudson on the January 30 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Gabrielle told JHud that, as a survivor of sexual assault, she felt very drawn to the project.

“It was just resonating and it was hitting me deeper and deeper when I read the script,” she said. “I thought, I don’t know if I’m ready to do this so close to finishing ‘The Inspection,’ which was another very heavy, deep, dark subject matter. I really just wanted to do comedies.

“But I thought, I can lend my personal experience to the conversation,” she told JHud. “And hopefully, being able to talk about it openly and honestly can hopefully save at least one child. If it can save one child, it was all worth it.”

The “Bring It On” star also discussed turning 50 last October, and how she celebrated the big 5-0 in style by visiting Africa with her family.

“I decided I wanted to bring in 50 in Africa and try to hit as many countries as I can and bring as many people along for this educational trip, this connection to home — our real home — and yeah, to just celebrate,” she said.

Gabrielle’s group went on safari, but her favorite part of the whole trip? “They surprised me with Lisa Lisa!” the actress exclaimed, referencing the iconic ’80s pop star who joined their trip. “We couldn’t get her in Cleveland, but she came to Tanzania!

“I cried through her whole set. She means everything to me,” she said.

