Word Search: Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares What’s In, What’s Out

Tamera Mowry-Housley knows what’s in and what’s out!

During “The Real” host’s recent visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Tamera and JHud played a game where they decide if something has their seal of approval or it has GOT to go!

Are they a fan of gettin’ busy in an airplane bathroom? Do they approve of holiday music making an appearance pre-Thanksgiving? And how about a “Sister, Sister” reboot? Watch to find out what Tamera and JHud think, then see if you can find all four topics they talked during the episode in our word search!

Low-rise jeans

“No!” Tamera says about low-hanging jeans. “Everything just hangs out! I can’t do it.” Jennifer agrees, saying, “I can’t stand nothing that’s all the way down. “How do you wear your Spanx with low-rise jeans?” Tamera inquires. “No, no, no!”

Mile High Club

“Hell no!” exclaims Tamera. “That is nasty! Have you been in an airplane?” JHud agrees, but based on their reaction, the studio audience is clearly on the other side! “You gotta wiggle,” says one audience member who was more than happy to share her mid-flight secrets. “It’s a wiggle pump!”

Christmas Music

Is it okay to play holiday music before Thanksgiving? Totally fine with these two ladies! “Christmas starts the day after Halloween,” declares JHud. Tamera agrees!

‘Sister, Sister’

As for a “Sister, Sister” reboot, Tamera says she and her sister are so busy — thankfully — but they have to make sure the idea is amazing. “‘Sister, Sister’ is iconic! I don’t want it to be lame!” She adds, “If we have the right idea, and Tia and I have the time, then absolutely!”

Scroll below for the answer key!

Here's the answer key! Were you able to find all the phrases?