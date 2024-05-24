Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her Collection of Beautiful Blazers

A blazer can tie a whole look together!

For her wardrobe this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” host Jennifer Hudson wore a variety of blazers of all colors and lengths, turning a dress or jumpsuit into a more formal piece of fashion .

See the rest of Jennifer’s looks from this past week on the show!

Sensational Stripes

On Monday, May 20, Jennifer chatted with Tyler Cameron while pairing a cropped black blazer from Black Halo with a black and white striped dress from Aqua.

During the show, JHud showed off her teenage sense of style by sharing an old-school pic of her and best friend Walter Williams at their high school prom!

Denim and Sparkles

On Tuesday, May 21, Jennifer interviewed Fat Joe while wearing a stretchy denim minidress with a scooped neckline and flared cuffs from Copenhagen-based brand ROTATE.

She paired the look with sparkly slingback stilettos from Aldo, making her almost as tall as Kenya the Elephant, who stopped by to give passes to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to her in-studio audience!

Bright Red and Flared

Jennifer interviewed Diane Lane wearing a bright red flared suit from Generation Love on Wednesday, May 22. She accessorized with an elephant necklace, a staple in JHud’s jewelry collection .

Pinstriped in Chocolate Brown

Continuing the stripes theme from Monday’s show, on Thursday, May 23, JHud chose a chocolate brown pinstripe jumpsuit with a cropped blazer, paired with matching brown pumps for her sit-down with Shonda Rhimes.

Bronzed Babe

On Friday, May 24, Jennifer closed out her week with Ernie Hudson in a bronze-colored fitted dress from Cult Naked paired with a cropped peach blazer from Alice + Olivia.

She wore Kahmune pumps and wore her hair down in a loose, wavy bob.