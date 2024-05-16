Diane Lane

Jennifer also welcomes fourth-grade teacher Marcus Bornslater, aka “Mr. B,” from Dallas, Texas. The José “Joe” May Elementary School teacher often goes viral on Instagram and TikTok for his good looks and fashion sense, and he has become very popular among the students, staff, and community. Many of his students face tough lives, including homelessness and broken homes. Recognizing the need for a positive role model, Marcus created a safe space for his students. He keeps his classroom stocked with snacks, deodorant, and hygiene products. For Christmas, Marcus bought each student an item from their wish lists.