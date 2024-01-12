What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Sweater Dresses & Edgy Heels

Jennifer Hudson is making her wardrobe work for winter!

This week, Jennifer favored long-sleeved sweater dresses to stay warm. She also made a statement with an assortment of attention-grabbing shoes.

Get all the details about what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, January 8

Jennifer started her week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in a black long-sleeved Boss sweater dress with a low neckline.

“I chose this black sweater dress for the comfort and cold that January brings us,” explained JHud's stylist Oakley Stevenson to JenniferHudsonShow.com. “I also chose it because I love the cutouts on the shoulder line.”

Jennifer paired this glam look with gold and black ombre heels from Aldo.

Tuesday, January 9

For Tuesday’s show, Jennifer donned another sweater dress — a deep red off-the-shoulder textured dress from Alexia Ardmore.

“We chose this snuggly yet chic Alexia Ardmore sweater dress to start the year up, paired with fuzzy plaid Jessica Simpson heels,” shared Oakley.

Jennifer actually started the show wearing a pair of white sneakers so she could go on a slow walk with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Executive Producer Andy Lassner.

Wednesday, January 10

JHud switched things up midweek, swapping the sweater dresses for a denim jumpsuit from brand Show Me Your Mumu. She wore sparkling navy Badgley Mischka heels but took them off to try on microwavable slippers!

“I chose this jumpsuit because of the fit,” said Oakley. “I also wanted her to be able to try on the skydiving parachute!”

Thursday, January 11

On Thursday, Jennifer returned to her long-sleeved dresses, this time rocking a body-hugging red wine dress with matching eyeglasses and oxblood heels.

JHud accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a crimped bob.

Friday, January 12

JHud finished up her week wearing a black leather dress with poofy shoulders from One33 Social and edgy heels from Jessica Simpson’s shoe line.

“It felt like a perfect Friday look to enter the new year with,” said Oakley.