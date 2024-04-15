Audience Members Race to Find a Flask in ‘Mama Hud Needs’

It was a happy hour in more ways than one on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

During the latest edition of “Mama Hud Needs,” Jennifer Hudson challenged two contestants to retrieve items from their fellow audience members. Whoever gets the item to Jennifer on the stage first wins the point!

Jennifer tasked audience members Caprice from Dallas, Texas, and Stephani from Fontana, California, with sprinting into the audience to find specific items brought to the show that day, including an eyelash curler, an out-of-state driver’s license — and a flask!

Neither contestant could find a typical flask, though Caprice came closest by grabbing a stainless steel water bottle. Stephani thought Jennifer said “flat” and grabbed her aunt’s sandal!

“That was good teamwork. You was quick, though!” Jennifer told Stephani.

Even though Caprice’s team scored the most points, Jennifer wanted to reward both contestants for doing a great job running all over the studio.

JHud surprised both audience members with NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Bike and an iFit membership!

NordicTrack’s S22i Studio Bike features -10% decline to 20% incline to simulate real-world terrain and features SmartAdjust™️ technology, an intelligent response system that changes your ride based on your heart rate and the iFIT content, adjusting incline, decline, and speed. As you get stronger and faster, your machine is designed to improve with you. You can learn more by visiting nordictrack.com.