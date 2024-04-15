6 DIY Projects to Unleash Your Inner Artist

There’s an artist inside every person! You just need to find the right project that captures your imagination.

If painting and drawing don’t appeal to you, maybe you need to explore some more off-the-wall artistic endeavors! Rug tufting, woodcarving, splatter painting — Jennifer Hudson tried all of these art projects on the show, and now you can try them out at home!

In honor of World Art Day (April 15), check out these six out-of-the-ordinary DIY projects featured on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that are sure to get your creative juices flowing!

Make a Custom Rug by Tufting

Rug tufting is the art of a needle punching through a backing material in the form of a loop to make a custom rug.

Jennifer learned how to rug tuft from Tuft X PVD studio founder Savaree “Sav” Hazard-Chaney, whose work has been featured in museums and high-end hotels.

Turn a Log into Something New by Woodcarving

Woodcarving is a form of sculpture that involves chipping away parts of wood to create something new!

Professional wood sculptor Ryan Villiers came by the show to teach Jennifer how to safely use a chain saw to create intricate wood statues. JHud carved her name into a wooden bear made by Ryan!

Explore Egg Decorating in a Brand-New Way

“Making It” star and DIY crafter Rebecca Propes appeared on the show’s Spring Celebration to demonstrate how to decorate eggs in totally innovative new ways! For example, the content creator showed a great way to transform eggs by using food dye and whipped topping.

Show Off Your Personality by Customizing Your Shoes

Say something about yourself with your sneakers!

Melissa Carnegie, creator of Kicks & Fros, a digital lifestyle brand and community that celebrates sneaker culture and Black and Brown women in the space, showed JHud how to “Jenniferize” a pair of sneakers to make them her own.

Gift the One You Love with a Heart-Shaped Bag

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or any day you want to show someone a bit of love, present them with this heart-shaped bag!

Jennifer and show writer Grace explored their crafty side by making this bag with materials that can be found at any craft store.

Upgrade Your Outdoor Furniture by Splatter Painting a Bench

Make your patio pop with a splatter-painted bench!

Lil Jon, who stars in his first HGTV show — “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” — showed Jennifer how easy (and fun!) it is to make a custom graffiti-style bench by splatter painting it with bright colors.

“I love splatters and swirls,” he said. “Your energy flows through the paint and hits the canvas.”