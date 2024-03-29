Easter Egg Decorating: 3 Unique DIY Ideas

Forget those standard DIY Easter egg decorating kits and go big this year for your springtime decor!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” invited Rebecca Propes, interior designer turned expert DIY crafter, to the show’s Spring Celebration to share some innovative ways to decorate Easter eggs.

Rebecca is known for her budget-friendly DIY approach to design. She was a semi-finalist in the NBC crafting competition series “Making It” and her Instagram page boasts countless colorful project ideas for the budding crafter.

Check out Rebecca’s twists on egg decorating!

Nail Polish Egg Tree Ornaments

What You’ll Need:

White Ribbon

Fake white eggs

Clear bowls filled with water

Nail polish, various colors

Tree or twigs in a Vase

Instructions

ATTACH ribbon to the eggs.

FILL bowl with water and then add your nail polish colors of choice.

DIP and twist your egg in the water and remove. Let dry.

HANG on tree like an ornament.

Napkin Eggs

What You’ll Need:

Paper napkins with a floral or spring design

Plastic white eggs

Mod podge

Paintbrush

Easter basket

Colorful faux grass

Instructions:

PAINT the plastic white egg with mod podge.

CUT the napkin into pieces to place onto the egg.

STICK the napkin onto the egg and paint mod podge over the napkin to smooth it out. Let dry.

FILL Easter basket with faux grass and place eggs inside.

Whipped Topping Eggs

What You’ll Need:

White eggs

Bowl of ice water

Whipped topping

Baking pan

Food coloring, various colors

Spatula

Long skewer stick

Ceramic egg crate for display

Instructions:

BOIL your eggs and place them in a bowl of ice water.

PEEL the shells using a spoon.

SPREAD whipped topping evenly over the baking pan with a spatula.

ADD food coloring to the cool whip in rows.

MIX the colors using a skewer stick.

TWIRL the eggs in the colors on the baking dish. Leave the eggs in the colors for 5 minutes, then rinse. Let dry.

PLACE eggs in an egg crate or choose any way you like to display.

For more fun DIY ideas, follow Rebecca on Instagram @rebeccadiy.