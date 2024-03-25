Spring Cleaning: 4 Products You Need to Declutter Your Closet

Now that winter is over, it’s time for spring cleaning!

Drawer Dividers

Drawer dividers help keep everything separated and neat. They typically come in a set of two in a variety of styles, but Shaniece loves bamboo!

Purse Pillows

Purse pillows are a great way for your bags to keep their shape and are helpful when displaying your bag as it keeps it upright and not slouched over. They also help extend your purse’s lifespan!

Acrylic Purse Dividers

An acrylic purse divider is the perfect product to use to help organize your purses so you don’t have to waste time digging through drawers!

Velvet Hangers

Toss those wire hangers! Velvet hangers help your clothes stick to the hangers and maximize space in your closet since they’re thinner than wire hangers.

Boot Trees

Love your knee-high boots? Treat them right by using a boot tree to keep the shape of your boot upright and minimize creases.

After the show, Shaniece shared her top tips for decluttering your food’s closet — aka, your pantry!

How to Make Your Pantry Work for You

1. Toss Expired Food: It’s unnecessarily taking up space in your pantry!

2. Use Baskets to Organize: Put similar food items together for ease.

3. Store Snack Foods Low and Healthy Foods High: If you can’t help but grab a handful of chips whenever you see them, make them more difficult to see!