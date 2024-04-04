6 Home Design Hacks from ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Art Director Martin Vallejo

Making over your home doesn’t mean you need a massive renovation. Employing even just a few simple changes can really revitalize a room!

Audience member Elsa shared with Jennifer and Martin how she’s struggling to keep her son’s bedroom clean and organized. The room is currently filled to the brim with toys and clothes strewn about.

Martin shared some helpful hacks with Elsa on what she can do to declutter her son’s room and how she can redecorate it to make it the perfect place for a preteen boy.

Even if you don’t have a child’s bedroom to organize, these tips can also apply to any room of the house!

Learn to Let Go

It can be tough to part with items you’ve had for a while, but if they’re not being regularly used, then you won’t miss them when they’re gone.

Martin says you should consider donating your softly used toys and furniture to a local thrift store or the Salvation Army, Goodwill, or children’s hospital.

But if something is broken, throw it out.

Use Storage Containers

Martin advised Elsa to throw out the boxes items came in and use your own storage containers. You’ll save space, and you can choose the color and style of your containers to match the rest of the room.

Categorize Your Items

Organize your items by type: soft toys in one container, shoes in another, and so on. This way you’ll know exactly where to look when you’re searching for something and won’t have to rummage through piles!

Match Artwork with Furniture

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to display artwork in your home. Print some images you like from the Internet and hang them in frames.

To make everything look coordinated, match the most prominent color in your artwork to your furniture. “It starts to give it a mood,” said Martin of this design hack.

Don’t Be Afraid to Go Bold

Martin is not a fan of minimalism. “I don’t understand how things can be so minimal,” Martin told JHud.

“I feel things should have character,” he continued. “We need some glam, we need some texture, we need some color.”

Hang Mirrors to Make a Small Room Feel Bigger

Martin shared an extra interior design tip to JenniferHudsonShow.com. If your room is on the smaller side, you can make the space feel bigger by hanging a mirror on the wall.

The mirror will reflect light from light fixtures or sunlight coming from the window and — voilà! — your room will feel more spacious.

Hanging mirrors is especially helpful if your space doesn’t have any windows.

Select a larger mirror with panes that is made to resemble a window and you’ll be able to trick your brain into thinking there’s a window there!