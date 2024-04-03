Gen Z Financial Expert Andini Makosinski Tells You How to Save Your Money

You don’t need to be an expert to be financially literate — but getting tips from an expert helps!

Gen Z financial expert Andini Makosinski stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share financial advice with Jennifer Hudson’s audience.

Andini is the host of “Your World on Money,” a web series focused on financial literacy for Gen Zers.

Andini is from Victoria, British Columbia, and dipped her toe into lots of things, from performing to inventing! When she was a teenager, she created a flashlight that runs off the heat of your hand and a mug that uses the heat of the coffee or tea inside it to produce electricity to charge your phone.

Andini’s latest focus is helping young people learn about their personal finances, from investing to saving to budgeting, and more.

“I went to school and didn’t learn anything about having to do taxes or what is a budget,” Andini told Jennifer. “We wanted to create a series that was educative and entertaining and got people invested and excited about their personal finances instead of scared and intimidated.”

Andini’s biggest financial advice of all: Save your money! She provided these five tips on how you can start saving your money exclusively to JenniferHudsonShow.com:

5 Ways You Can Start Saving Your Money

1) Put just a little money away in an account you don’t touch.

2) When making gifts, make the gift instead of buying. It adds that personal touch, too!

3) Hit up the thrift shop when you go out shopping.

4) Instead of going out to dinner, make dinner at home. If you have the space, start growing your own veggies and fruits, too!

5) Buy less stuff! Don’t let online ads influence you and make you feel like you’re missing out on the latest product. Spend less time on social media and you’ll end up spending less on things you don’t really need.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

On the show, Andini shared the top five things everyone should know about finances. Check them out below, then start your journey to financial literacy today!

5 Things Everyone Should Know About Finances

Always put some money away for emergencies. “COVID taught us that we need some money saved away because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Andini. Start thinking about retirement earlier than expected. “I like to think of saving for retirement as future self-care,” she said. Think hard before you tap your credit card. “If you don’t know where the money is coming from to pay off the purchase you’re about to make, then don’t buy it — or sleep on it,” she advised. Pay off your credit card as soon as you can. “When you have a good credit score, it’s essential for getting those future loans or getting approved for those apartments or homes,” she said. Know your credit score. “It’s like a personal finance résumé,” she said.

For more financial advice, view and subscribe to Andini’s YouTube series “Your World on Money.”