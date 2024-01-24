How to Feel Lighter & More Energetic in Just 2 Weeks

Sponsored by Metamucil | Are you in a post-holiday slump?

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” staff are sharing their goals for 2024!

Claudia, a senior producer, tells Jennifer Hudson she wants to improve her digestion after indulging in the holidays.

Mary, one of the show’s executive producers, wants to get more fit and get her health back on track.

And Angie, an associate producer, is hoping to improve her heart health and lower her cholesterol, after sharing on the show that her digestion has been out of whack since the holidays.

To help reach their goals for the new year, Claudia, Angie, and Mary revealed that they are joining the Metamucil Two-Week Challenge!

Metamucil’s Two-Week Challenge is a fun program that supports you in kicking off your daily Metamucil routine.

It offers 14 days of emails full of tips, tricks and reminders to keep you going strong as you incorporate Metamucil powders or capsules, such as Metamucil’s 4-in-1 Fiber powder, into your daily diet.

The psyllium fiber in Metamucil is the only fiber that has four health benefits in one daily fiber supplement. It helps support digestive health*, appetite control*, heart health by lowering cholesterolϮ, and healthy blood sugar levels*.

Metamucil is confident that after two weeks, you’ll be feeling lighter** and more regular*.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Jennifer will be catching up with Claudia, Mary, and Angie in two weeks to check in on how they’re feeling — so stay tuned!

Everyone in Jennifer’s live studio audience received a $100 gift card and Metamucil products to help jump start their own Two-Week Challenge!

For more information and to sign up for the Two-Week Challenge, visit metamucil.com.

†Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 7 grams of soluble fiber per day from psyllium husk, as in Metamucil, may reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol. One serving of Metamucil has 2.4 grams of this soluble fiber. One serving of Metamucil capsules has at least 1.8 grams of this soluble fiber.

**Survey of 291 adults who self-reported that they felt lighter after completing the Metamucil Two Week Challenge.