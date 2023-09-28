Celebrities of Hispanic Heritage: Rita Moreno, David Archuleta & More Game-Changers

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from September 15 through October 15. This is a time to pay tribute to Hispanic culture and honor the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched the U.S.

Jennifer Hudson has welcomed many famous people of Hispanic descent who are changing the game in their field. Check out some of their most memorable moments on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” below!

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno, who hails from Puerto Rico, has found success on both stage and screen over the course of her seven decades in the entertainment industry. She’s the first Hispanic woman to win an Academy Award and the third person in history to earn the EGOT.

During her memorable appearance on the show, Rita showed JHud how to play castanets while dancing!

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who is a quarter Puerto Rican, was the first transgender woman in history to earn an Emmy Award nomination in a major acting category and win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work on “Pose.”

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Michaela discussed how she felt posing in her underwear in a Calvin Klein campaign.

David Archuleta

David Archuleta, who is of Spanish and Honduran descent, was the runner-up on Season 7 of “American Idol.” He has since released eight studio albums.

David recently made headlines when he publicly revealed that he was part of the LGBTQ community. He spoke candidly to Jennifer about his decision to leave the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and reflects on how he’s finally learning to love himself.

Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias, who is of Mexican heritage, is one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the world. He’s the first comedian in history to sell out Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (for his Netflix special “Stadium Fluffy”) and has appeared in dozens of films.

While sitting with JHud on the couch, Gabriel did his best Speedy Gonzales and Bugs Bunny impressions as he recalled telling the filmmakers about voicing the entire “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie by himself!

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama, who is of Venezuelan and Colombian descent, is a successful actor, voice actor, singer, and philanthropist. He’s known for his roles on “That ’70s Show,” “That ’90s Show,” “Encanto,” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” He’s also tapped to play Zorro in an upcoming Disney+ series.

On the show, Wilmer reflected on working with LL Cool J on an “NCIS” crossover, as well as his excitement of donning the mask to play the iconic role of Zorro and how the series will touch on Latinx history.

Martin Sheen & Emilio Estevez

Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez, of Spanish descent, are a father and son who have both found success as actors.

Emilio is known for his iconic roles in “The Breakfast Club” and “The Mighty Ducks,” while his father, Martin (born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez), has appeared in classic films from “Apocalypse Now” to “The Departed,” and has won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and multiple Emmys. He is also an activist and has been arrested over 60 times for protesting acts of civil disobedience.

Martin and Emilio came by the show together to promote their movie “The Way” and discuss their close bond.

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez, whose parents hail from Mexico, is an actor, dancer, and TV host. Mario is best known for his portrayal of A.C. Slater on the hit comedy series “Saved by the Bell” and for hosting “Extra” and “Access Hollywood.”

In 2022, Mario helped revive the beloved Puerto Rican boy band “Menudo” as their new manager.

While chatting with JHud, Mario chatted about turning 50 on October 10 and how he’s embracing his age.