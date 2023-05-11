Dealbreakers Poll: Would You Be Okay with a White Lie on the First Date?

Would you continue to see someone if you found out they told a little white lie on the first date? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On the May 11 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Dealbreakers” with Charity Lawson, a contestant from Season 27 of “The Bachelor” who was recently announced as the newest star of “The Bachelorette.” Charity had to decide if a particular type of behavior was a dating dealbreaker or not.

He has a great personality, but he’s not a great kisser? “It’s not a dealbreaker… We’ll teach him,” Charity coyly explained to JHud.

He’s very confident, but he freaks out when he sees a spider? “That’s actually my biggest fear… I don’t play with that, so it’s not a dealbreaker!” Charity said.

He has really attractive friends who are girls? Not a dealbreaker, according to Charity. “As long as there are boundaries that are set, I think that’s very important in your relationship,” she said. “There’s beautiful people everywhere, and I don’t want that to ever be a threat as long as there’s trust established.”

The biggest dealbreaker for Charity? Telling a white lie on the first date. “Absolutely not — in the limo, bags packed, out of here!”

We gotta ask… If you found out your date told a little white lie on a first date, would you call the whole thing off?

Is it a dealbreaker if your date tells a white lie on the first date? Something Went Wrong Yes, it’s a sign that they’re okay not telling the truth. No, a little white lie doesn’t hurt anybody. VOTE Votes