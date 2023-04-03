‘Something’s Gotta Go’ Poll: Would You Rather Sleep in Pajamas or Your Birthday Suit?

How do you prefer to sleep: in comfy pajamas, or in nothing at all? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to choose between two things.

“It’s time for bed, but one’s gotta go — is it PJs, or birthday suit?” asked JHud. “I already know my answer!”

Brandy from Los Angeles, California, said “PJs all the way got to go!” She referenced that being a thick girl, her body gets twisted and turned in her pajamas all night. “They get caught in places you don’t want them to be in… Let it breathe! All the way!”

Another audience member agreed. “Now I’m at that age where I’m feeling hot flashes. PJs got to go!”

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

Jennifer went against the consensus and said the birthday suit has got to go! “I’m always cold, and I sleep with everything I own on,” she said. “I got on socks, I probably got on a onesie, a coat, and about four or five blankets… I got to be warm.”

We gotta ask… Would you rather sleep in some comfy pajamas, or without anything on at all? Which one are you getting rid of?

Something’s Gotta Go: Pajamas or Birthday Suit? Something Went Wrong Pajamas

Birthday suit VOTE Votes