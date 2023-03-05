‘Something’s Gotta Go’ Poll: Wedding Gifts or the Honeymoon?

What do you love more — owning physical items, or having unique experiences? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to choose between two things.

“You just tied the knot, but one’s gotta go,” JHud asked her live studio audience. “Is it the gifts or the honeymoon?”

Audience member Mona from Fullerton, California, is Team Honeymoon. “The gifts definitely have to go. A honeymoon is an experience,” she says. “Honeymoon all day, every day.”

Darla from Indianapolis, Indiana, argues that gifts are more necessary. “I say the honeymoon goes, because if you’re brand-new starting out somewhere, you need those gifts to get going. You can set up your house with those gifts. You can take a trip anytime.”

And what does JHud choose? “I do love a good gift, though,” she said while mulling it over.

She then reached a final decision: “I think I’m gonna keep the honeymoon and then we’re gonna bring the gift to the honeymoon, and we’re gonna open it while we’re there. Jennifer Hudson say keep both of them!”

“Sorry!” she said for not being able to choose. We can’t blame her — this one’s tough!

We gotta ask… What would you rather get rid of, the wedding gifts or the honeymoon?

