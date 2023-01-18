Does Water Have a Taste? Meet Water Sommelier Martin Riese

You might think one glass of water is like any other, but not so!

“Every water has taste because every water has a different mineral composition,” explained water sommelier Martin Riese on Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Martin is considered one of the world’s leading water sommeliers, meaning he is a trained professional who specializes in water and how the taste varies depending on carbonation, minerality, hardness, and other characteristics.

“I’m a hydrated guy, I love water,” he told Jennifer Hudson and show staffer Paige during his appearance. “And let’s face it — millions of people don’t have access to clean and safe drinking water on this planet. I want to bring awareness to water.”

“Oh, that’s smooth!” said Paige of the first glass of H2O from Denmark, served in a fancy wine glass. Both Paige and JHud thought the second glass, from Australia, tasted thicker, almost like olive oil.

Martin hosts water tastings in person as well as virtually. He also often takes to his social media channels to share his knowledge of water and how to best enjoy it.

Martin’s goal is to educate, advocate, and prioritize water throughout the world and to raise awareness of water inequity, conserve our right to this most precious resource, and find ways we can better serve humanity.

“Everybody should have access to water,” he told JHud. “That’s the most important thing.”

Check out Martin’s website at martin-riese.com to learn more. And let this be a reminder for you to drink more water!