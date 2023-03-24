How Do You Get Rid of Hiccups? And Other Burning Medical Questions Answered!

Jennifer Hudson is getting her burning questions about the human body answered by her very knowledgeable studio audience!

JHud’s mug of the day on the March 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” was sent in by Dr. Gail Washington from Compton, California. The mug reads, “Together Everyone Achieves More,” with the first letter of each word spelling out “TEAM.”

Dr. Gail would know a little something about the benefits of teamwork — she was in JHud’s live studio audience that day with an entire team of students from medical school Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, located in the Watts region of Los Angeles.

With so many bright medical students nearby, JHud had to get some answers to her top medical questions!

Why do some people have an innie, and some people have an outie?

Naomi, who hopes to be a psychiatrist one day, answers: “When you have the baby, you know you have the umbilical cord that was attached to the mother, [and] you cut it off. The stump, what’s left, you have your innies or your outies,” she said.

How do you get rid of hiccups?

Biomedical sciences student Prince Lauren Hamlin took this one. “Hiccups are a result of involuntary contractions of the diaphragm,” he began.

“You know what I always thought it was?” said JHud. “We were growing. That’s what I was always told.” She also shared that she was told that you can cure hiccups from drinking nine sips of water.

“Water does help to alleviate stress in that area,” he replied.

What causes ice cream headaches?

Chastity, who hopes to become a pharmacist, knows a lot about ice cream headaches, otherwise known as brain freeze. “The scientific term for brain freeze is sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia. Who can say that with me?” she said impressively.

“You have sensory neurons in the back of your throat,” she continued. “Normally, your throat is warm due to all the blood vessels and the blood flowing. So it gets a shock, and when we’re warm, we don’t like to be cold. So it’ll send a freeze, and it’ll go, ‘Errrrr — stop, we don’t like that.’ And it’ll tell you to stop eating the ice cream.”

