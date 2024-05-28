Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton & More Country Stars Share Unbelievable Stories of Love, Trauma — and Arson?!

Country comes to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Jennifer Hudson has saddled up beside some of country music’s biggest names — from icons like Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton to rising stars like Mickey Guyton — to chat about their legacies, discuss new projects, and join them in powerhouse performances.

Check out memorable moments of country singers appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Chris Stapleton Shares His Celebrity Doppelgänger

During his sit-down with Jennifer, Chris Stapleton chatted about the huge influence his wife has on his music and opened up about their children’s relationship with his fame. Then the country singer-songwriter revealed that he’s often mistaken for another celebrity: fellow country star Jamey Johnson!

Later, husband-and-wife music duo The War and Treaty joined Jennifer and Chris to perform “Loving You on My Mind” from Chris’ new album, “Higher.”

Mickey Guyton Gets Personal Recalling Her Son’s Near-Death Experience

Mickey Guyton performed “Somethin’ Bout You” on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage. But first, Mickey told Jennifer how her son’s near-death experience in 2021 inspired her new track “Scary Love.”

“It was truly one of the scariest moments of my life,” she said. “In that moment, I would have done anything to save his life,” adding that the song is “truly about the love of a mother and her child.”

Reba McEntire Reveals Her New Love

Reba McEntire and JHud love singing together! In her first appearance on the show, Reba and JHud dueted on Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” During her second time at the Happy Place, Reba and Jennifer performed the country icon’s track “I’m a Survivor.”

Reba also recalled the story of finding love during the pandemic with actor Rex Linn and the adorable nicknames they have for one another: Tater Tot and Sugar Tot.

“We’re the Tots,” she said. “He’s a sweetheart.”

Reba also shared the lovely act of kindness Rex did for her and her sister when they were dealing with a family tragedy.

While she was in Oklahoma spending time with her sister, Rex would send gift after gift of food and treats: “Every day there was a new something coming in,” she said, remembering her sister standing on the porch saying, “What’s he gonna send today? What’s he sending?”

Blake Shelton Shares How ‘The Voice’ Changed His Life

Blake Shelton discussed giving his stylish wife Gwen Stefani fashion tips for dressing in cold weather, revealed how he felt about getting a star on the Walk of Fame, and shared how being a coach on “The Voice” changed his life.

“It’s not something that a country singer dreams of,” admitted Blake about getting a star. “I know what a big deal it is. I never thought something like that was in the cards for me.

“It all goes back to ‘The Voice’… It connected everything,” he said. “I was having a country music career, but then they asked me to be on ‘The Voice,’ and it literally changed my life in so many ways.”

Darius Rucker Recalls Racism He’s Faced in the Music Industry

Darius Rucker revealed why he dedicated his album to his late mother, and Jennifer shared she hopes to do the same one day.

The Grammy-winning musician also opened up about being a Black country music artist.

“I went to 110 radio stations,” he recalled. “I had three people say to me, ‘I don’t think our audience will ever accept a Black country singer.’

“And that was scary to me,” he continued. “This is America, and you’re saying people won’t listen to a great song because they’re Black? I just didn’t believe it.

“And so we went in and we kicked the door open,” he added. “I’m happy to see country music looking more like America.”

Shania Twain Explains How She Made Art During the Pandemic

Shania Twain discussed how her album “Queen of Me” encourages listeners to own their mood and how the pandemic inspired her new music.

“In an effort to cheer myself up, to get into a better spirit, force myself out of my isolation funk, I ended up writing a lot of music that just made me feel good, that picked up my spirit, that made me want to dance and exercise my sense of humor,” she said, adding that she hopes her listeners can “take ownership of your own mood” like she was able to.

Ashley McBryde Remembers Nearly Burning Down Dolly Parton’s House

During her chat with JHud, Ashley McBryde recounted a hilarious story of one of her first jobs after moving to Nashville house-sitting for Dolly Parton.

“They were remodeling her lake house,” she told Jennifer. “My only job was to be inside and let the workers inside every day.” She added, joking, “And watch the wallpaper dry.

“Dolly’s niece was the other person there house-sitting,” she continued. “And we set the microwave on fire in a newly wallpapered room.”

A word of advice to other house-sitters: “Bagel bites are delicious, but you have to be careful!”

Thankfully, Dolly wasn’t upset. “Dolly is such a sweet person, when she found out about it, she gave me the microwave,” said Ashley. “Because she knew I just moved to town and I was broke. I didn’t have a microwave. I used it for another year and a half!”