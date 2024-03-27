Women Athletes Changing the World

These women superstars are breaking barriers and making records in the world of sports.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has welcomed many of the globe’s leading female athletes to share their individual stories of determination, perseverance, and triumph.

Whether it's Tara Lipinski or Jordan Chiles competing at the Olympics or Bella Rasmussen high school football game, these powerful women show how hard they can work and how high they can soar.

Check out the women athletes who are making history that have sat down with Jennifer Hudson.

Figure Skater Tara Lipinski

Figure skater Tara Lipinski is the 1998 Olympic champion, the 1997 World champion, a two-time Champions Series Final champion, and the 1997 U.S. national champion. At 12 years old, she was the youngest athlete to win a gold medal at the U.S. Olympic Festival and at age 14, she was the youngest woman to win the World Figure Skating Championships.

With all that incredible talent, there was no one better that Jennifer could ask to help her learn to ice skate!

Figure Skater Starr Andrews

Starr Andrews is the first Black U.S. figure skater to place in the Grand Prix!

“Amazing. I can’t even put it into words,” Starr told Jennifer about her historic finish, which she accomplished at age 21.

“I was freaking out,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I placed. Oh my God, I placed!’”

Basketball Player A’ja Wilson

WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ MVP champion A’ja Wilson started her basketball career on the South Carolina Gamecocks and became the all-time leading scorer in South Carolina women's basketball history.

Despite her myriad accomplishments on the court, she admitted that she still gets anxious before a game. “I get super nervous,” she told Jennifer on the show. “I’m pacing… it’s a good thing to get nervous because it means you care.”

A’ja reveals that she calms her nerves through prayer, meditation, and dancing, adding that her teammates are always there to support one another and lift each other up.

Runner Allyson Felix

Olympic gold medalist runner Allyson Felix is the most decorated woman in Olympic track-and-field history.

“You need to be crazy to be an Olympian,” Allyson told Jennifer on the show. “You have seconds to put what you do on display.”

Varsity Football Player Bella Rasmussen

Bella Rasmussen was the first female high school football player to score two touchdowns in a game! She spoke to Jennifer about how she’s breaking national records on her varsity team and shared some well-earned advice.

“If you have a goal set in mind and you have something you want to go do, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it,” she shared.

Ski Racer Lindsey Vonn

Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Lindsey Vonn won four women's World Cup overall championships and is the first woman to win 82 World Cup races.

On the show, Lindsey got personal talking about her mental health struggles as a competitive athlete.

“A lot of people didn’t understand it. How could you be an Olympian and have depression?” she said.

Despite her success, Lindsey said “it was hard to be at the top and be in my hotel room all alone, isolating.”

These days, Lindsey is doing much better. “I feel great now,” she said, adding that “mental health is just as important as physical health.”

Gymnast Jordan Chiles

Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, known for being part of a dynamic duo with Simone Biles, earned a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics and was a member of the team that won gold at the 2022 World Championships.

On the show, Jordan shared what it was like being the only Black girl training at her gym growing up and how she overcame prejudice and pushed forward.

“I realized as I got older that I’m being treated a different way because of who I am,” she said. “I had to tell myself, I’m going to enjoy my moment and do what I have to do for me.”

LSU NCAA Champions Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson & Alexis Morris

LSU basketball standouts Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and Alexis Morris are part of the team that won the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

During their appearance on the show, the three student athletes shared how good it felt to be celebrated not just as basketball players, but as Black women representing their school.

“We can’t go out how we used to be able to go out!” said Angel of life after their big win. “Even just to the grocery store, we have to have security… we love the fans and everybody that’s embraced us and showed us love.”

“It just feels good to be celebrated,” added Alexis. “Not just as basketball players but as young Black women doing this on one of the largest platforms… it’s overwhelming but it’s definitely worth it. We’re champs!”