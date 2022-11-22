17-Year-Old Football Player Bella Rasmussen Has Her Eyes Set on NFL

17-year-old high school football player Bella Rasmussen is hoping to go pro.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer interviewed the Laguna Beach High School student who made headlines last month when she became the first young woman to score two touchdowns in a high school varsity football game.

When JHud asked Bella if she would consider playing in the National Football League (NFL), she responded, “If I have the opportunity, yes. Who would turn down the NFL?”

For now, Bella said she will take it “one day at a time.”

Check out more highlights from her interview, below.

Bella on Getting Her Start in Football

Bella told Jennifer that she wanted to become a football player at age 6 because her brothers and cousins played the sport.

“I sat at all of their practices and games and watched them,” Bella said.

After Bella told her mom, they looked for flag football leagues but had no luck. Bella then pursued tackle football — something that worried her parents.

“Yes, I’m 100% sure,” Bella told them.

Bella said she has played football now for eight seasons and has yet to regret her decision.

Bella on Being the Only Female on Her Team

When Jennifer asked Bella about her experiences being the only female on her team, she said people have assumed that she’s the kicker who does not do the same drills as her teammates.

However, she confirmed, “You’re expected to lift, you’re expected to be at all the practices, it’s a lot of hours.”

Bella added that her “very inclusive” team does not “see me any differently.”

“You’re a teammate. They want me to succeed,” she said.

Bella on Inspiring Other Young Women

When Jennifer asked Bella what she would tell other young women pursuing football, she said, “If you have a goal, don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do it.”

“Anything. It’s not just football, anything you want to do, just do it,” she added. “Put that in your box of reasons of why you’re going to do it.”

Bella also told Jennifer that she has received immense support from female students at her school, including cheerleaders who perform at the games.

Additionally, Bella said she is close with a female kicker on their school’s junior varsity team.

“You’re paving the way,” Jennifer told her.

Bella on Being Obsessed with Christmas

Aside from football, Bella told Jennifer that she absolutely loves the holidays, specifically Christmas.

“Anybody you ask, [they will say,] ‘Bella is interested in football and Christmas.”

One year, Bella said she was at her grandmother’s house the day after Christmas and expressed to her mom how sad she was that the holiday was over.

“I asked my mom, ‘What are we going to do?’”

Bella said she has even listened to Christmas music in the summer.

“Will you turn Michael Bublé off?” her family told her.

In honor of the holidays and her accomplishments, Jennifer gifted Bella with two tickets to see her favorite NFL team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Maybe you can get out there in the field,” Jennifer told her.